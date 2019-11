Check Out This Awesome, And Nostalgic New Poster For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new poster for CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , and it is just as awesome as it is nostalgic.

The release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting closer and closer… Goku is eager to fight all these villains and we hope you are too!



Which one are you most excited to encounter in #DBZK? pic.twitter.com/WqT5DJkiqf — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) November 28, 2019

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

So far, the developers have done a great job promoting, by releasing a bunch of in-game screenshots and trailers that have given us a better look at the amazing world of Dragon Ball, while also revealing the sheer amount of characters that will be available as both support and playable characters. Needless to say, fans are pretty much already sold on the game, and Bandai Namco has just released a brand-new, and nostalgic new poster that will make fans even more excited to get their hands on the game, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know if you if Toey nailed the feel of the classic Dragon Ball Z posters from the 90s. Take a look:



