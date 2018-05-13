DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Exact Sales Figures Revealed In Bandai Namco Financial Statement
Just how well did Bandai Namco and Arc System Work's Dragon Ball FighterZ sale? Bandai Namco's financial statements to its shareholders revealed that sold 2.5 million copies of the title have been sold worldwide for the fiscal year ending March 31. The game was released on January 26, so that means 2.5 million copies were sold in approximately 2 months.
The hype surrounding Dragon Ball FighterZ at launch may have tapered in subsequent weeks but it remains a very popular fighting game thanks to DLC character additions.
For comparison's sake, Capcom's Street Fighter V sold 1.9 million copies from February 2016 to September 2017 - a period of 19 months!
The financial report also revealed that 37% of the FighterZ sales outside of Japan were made digitally.
In this year's EVO tournament, Dragon Ball FighterZ reportedly has the largest number of early registrants by a fairly wide margin.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]