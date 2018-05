DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Exact Sales Figures Revealed In Bandai Namco Financial Statement

Just how well did Bandai Namco and Arc System Work's Dragon Ball FighterZ sale? Bandai Namco's financial statements to its shareholders revealed that sold 2.5 million copies of the title have been sold worldwide for the fiscal year ending March 31. The game was released on January 26, so that means 2.5 million copies were sold in approximately 2 months.For comparison's sake, Capcom's Street Fighter V sold 1.9 million copies from February 2016 to September 2017 - a period of 19 months!The financial report also revealed that 37% of the FighterZ sales outside of Japan were made digitally.In this year's EVO tournament, Dragon Ball FighterZ reportedly has the largest number of early registrants by a fairly wide margin.