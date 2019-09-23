DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New Trailer Shows Off SSGSS Gogeta; Release Date Revealed
Bandai Namco revealed just today that SSGSS Gogeta will be joining the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ this week, finally becoming available for owners of the FighterZ Pass 2 this Thursday the 26th of September.
Bandai Namco has finally revealed the release date for SSGSS Gogeta in Dragon ball FighterZ; action-packed trailer showing the character off has also been released.
The FighterZ Pass 2 in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ has already given players Jiren, Videl, Kid Goku(GT), and Janemba; with Broly from last year's Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie becoming available at a yet-to-be-determined date.
In order to celebrate that the fused version of Goku and Vegeta will become availble in just a few more days, Bandai Namco released an action-packed trailer that pits SSGSS Gogeta against Janemba, Broly, and Cooler; showing off all of the character's powerful new abilities from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
