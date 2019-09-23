 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New Trailer Shows Off SSGSS Gogeta; Release Date Revealed
Dragon Ball Z Headlines

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New Trailer Shows Off SSGSS Gogeta; Release Date Revealed

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New Trailer Shows Off SSGSS Gogeta; Release Date Revealed

Bandai Namco has finally revealed the release date for SSGSS Gogeta in Dragon ball FighterZ; action-packed trailer showing the character off has also been released.

Josh Berger | 9/23/2019
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Bandai Namco revealed just today that SSGSS Gogeta will be joining the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ this week, finally becoming available for owners of the FighterZ Pass 2 this Thursday the 26th of September.

The FighterZ Pass 2 in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ has already given players Jiren, Videl, Kid Goku(GT), and Janemba; with Broly from last year's Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie becoming available at a yet-to-be-determined date.

In order to celebrate that the fused version of Goku and Vegeta will become availble in just a few more days, Bandai Namco released an action-packed trailer that pits SSGSS Gogeta against Janemba, Broly, and Cooler; showing off all of the character's powerful new abilities from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.

Check it out:





After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...