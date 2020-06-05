DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku Will Become Available In Just A Few More Weeks

We have some great news for fans of Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ , since Ultra Instinct Goku has been confirmed to release in just a few more weeks from today.

Ultra Instinct Goku joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ ambitious roster had been rumoured for quite a while prior to its official announcement in February of this year; when Bandai Namco shared an action-packed trailer for Season 3 of the game.

Some players actually complained about the decision to add "yet another Goku" to the game, but most players were legitimately excited to see Goku's most powerful transformation to date getting the spotlight in what is widely considered to be the best Dragon Ball fighting game ever made.

Unfortunately, Ultra Instinct Goku was not the first Season 3 character to be made available, as Bandai Namco and Arc System Works had planned to release Dragon Ball Super's Caulifla fusion first; leaving fans wondering exactly when Ultra Instinct Goku would be released.

Today, the developers have shared a brand-new character trailer for Ultra Instinct Goku, giving fans the great news that the powerful character will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster on Friday the 22nd of May, so fans will only have to wait for a mere three weeks to finally play as this new transformation.

Check it out:

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.