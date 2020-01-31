DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Bandai Namco Has Finally Taken Care Of The Game's Awful Loading Times
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already been out for a couple of weeks, and fans of the long-running Dragon Ball Z series have already had the chance to relive some of the most iconic moments the series had to offer, although the experience has been as smooth as some players would've liked.
We have some great news for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players, as Bandai Namco has addressed some issues in the latest free update for the game; fixing its awful loading times.
From day 1, players noticed that loading times in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot were less than ideal — taking up way too much time to load different areas, which is something that players have to do quite often, especially when going on sub quests to collect items, or even the Dragon Balls.
Bandai Namco is about to make Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players very happy, as they have recently released a new free update for the game, and it is finally doing something about those frustratingly long loading times when travelling between areas.
This freshly rolled out update is also fixing "Telekinesis Training" and "Goten's Growth" subquests, as well as an issue that prevented Xbox One players to watch the opening; taken straight to the game's title screen instead. The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ver 1.04 patch is completely free, and should be automatically updated the next time players boot up the game.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
