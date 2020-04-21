DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Check Out This New Batch Of In-Game Screenshots For "A New Power Awakens"

Lord Beerus, Goku, and Vegeta — both in their Super Saiyan God Red forms — are the focus of this new batch of in-game screenshots for the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC.

If you're a fan of Akira Toriyama's insanely popular Dragon Ball series, chances are that you've already had the chance to play the phenomenal Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. If this is the case, you're also probably waiting for the upcoming DLC to drop next week.

For those who still may not be aware of this, Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced "A New Power Awakens" to be the first paid DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and this brand-new content will be bringing with it Lord Beerus, Whis, Beeru's Planet, and Super Saiyan God Red forms for Goku and Vegeta.

While "A New Power Awakens" is still exactly a week away from releasing — finally becoming available next Tuesday the 28th of April — Bandai Namco has decided to share a new batch of in-game screenshots for the game, which gives us a pretty good look at the new characters, forms, and planet that will be added to the game.

It is also worth mentioning that "A New Power Awakens" will consist of two parts, and the second part is expected to release at some point later this year; Bandai Namco still hasn't revealed exactly when, though.

Have a look:

New screenshots for DLC: A New Power Awakens (Part 1) are here! #DBZK



Train with Whis to awaken SSG and challenge Beerus The Destroyer! Experienced players can battle him at level 250! DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available now! https://t.co/oImRDDq56z pic.twitter.com/yz1UbL6A3d — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 21, 2020

On April 28th, a new power will awaken...Are you ready to ascend into the realm of the gods?



DLC: A New Power Awakens (part 1) is arriving to DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot! https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/7Gjh2NGw6r — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 21, 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).