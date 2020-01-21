DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - DR. SLUMP Sub Quest Sees Arale Showing Up In The Game
CyberConnect2's recently released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting a free update that is bringing with it some much-needed additions to the game, as well as an interesting sub quest that fans of Akira Toriyama's work will definitely appreciate.
Bandai Namco has just released a free update for CyberConnet2's recently released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which adds a Dr. Slump-themed sub quest and Trunks' Time Machine.
According to Bandai Namco, this free update will be released soon, although they still haven't given us an official release date, and it will be adding a Dr. Slump-themed sub quest in which players will have to assist Arale and Gatchan; both characters from Akira Toriyama's popular series that predates Dragon Ball.
Bandai Namco also reveals that this free update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be adding Trunks' Time Machine, which will allow players to travel back in time to previous arcs and complete any sub quests that they forgot to complete before moving onto a different arc; or didn't even know they existed.
Since we still don't have an official release date for this free update, Bandai Namco shared a few screenshots to keep players excited for it; giving us a look at Dr. Slump's Arale and Gatchan, as well as Trunks and his Time Machine.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
