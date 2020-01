DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - DR. SLUMP Sub Quest Sees Arale Showing Up In The Game

A FREE update is headed your way in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot!

Help Arale and Gatchan in a new sub quest, and get access to the Time Machine to travel back to previous arcs and complete the sub quests you've missed! pic.twitter.com/Zuhs5Z6AWO — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 21, 2020











Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

CyberConnect2's recently releasedis getting a free update that is bringing with it some much-needed additions to the game, as well as an interesting sub quest that fans of Akira Toriyama's work will definitely appreciate.According to Bandai Namco, this free update will be released soon, although they still haven't given us an official release date, and it will be adding a Dr. Slump-themed sub quest in which players will have to assist Arale and Gatchan; both characters from Akira Toriyama's popular series that predates Dragon Ball.Bandai Namco also reveals that this free update forwill be adding Trunks' Time Machine, which will allow players to travel back in time to previous arcs and complete any sub quests that they forgot to complete before moving onto a different arc; or didn't even know they existed.Since we still don't have an official release date for this free update, Bandai Namco shared a few screenshots to keep players excited for it; giving us a look at Dr. Slump's Arale and Gatchan, as well as Trunks and his Time Machine.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).