DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Gets New Trailer, As The Game Finally Becomes Available Today
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has finally become available today, after almost exactly a year since the game was announced, bringing with it an open world for players to explore, powerful enemies to defeat, and every single one of the sagas in the iconic Dragon Ball Z series.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has finally become available today, and Bandai Namco has shared a launch trailer that give us a look at some of the most iconic moments from the series.
Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have done a wonderful job bringing this game to life, and making it as faithful to the anime as humanly possible — making Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot the ultimate action-adventure experience for fans of the series, while also adding some role-playing elements, and the classic over the top fights the series is known for.
Players can choose to purchase the Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, or Collector's Edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; each offering extra content that fans of the Dragon Ball series will definitely appreciate. To find out more about each of these editions, be sure to check out Bandai Namco's official website by clicking right here.
Now that the game has finally become available, Bandai Namco has shared the launch trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — which hits us right in the nostalgia by showing us some of the most memorable moments from Akira Toriyama's timeless series.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) today.
