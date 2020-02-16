DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is January's Best-Selling Title, And The Series' Third Biggest Launch

US NPD SW - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was January's best-selling game. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launch month sales were there third highest in franchise history, trailing only Dragon Ball: Fighterz, and Dragon Ball Z: Budokai.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.