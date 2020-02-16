DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is January's Best-Selling Title, And The Series' Third Biggest Launch
NPD Group Analyst Mat Piscatella has shared some information in regards to video game sales during the month of January, revealing that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's acclaimed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has become the month's best-selling title.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been a massive hit amongst fans of the series, so much so that the game has even managed to become January's best-selling game; third biggest launch in the series.
Piscatella doesn't reveal exactly how many copies were sold, but he does reveal that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now also the third highest launch in the Dragon Ball series' history; trailing behind the fan favourites Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Budokai.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been a massive hit amongst fans of the iconic Dragon Ball series, and it really is impressive to see the game selling this well — especially when considering that it was released in mid January and it was still able to outsell other titles with such ease.
Have you already had the chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Are you planning on purchasing it any time soon? Let us know in the comments section below!
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
