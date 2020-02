DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is January's Best-Selling Title, And The Series' Third Biggest Launch

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been a massive hit amongst fans of the series, so much so that the game has even managed to become January's best-selling game; third biggest launch in the series.

US NPD SW - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was January's best-selling game. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launch month sales were there third highest in franchise history, trailing only Dragon Ball: Fighterz, and Dragon Ball Z: Budokai. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 14, 2020

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

NPD Group Analyst Mat Piscatella has shared some information in regards to video game sales during the month of January, revealing that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's acclaimedhas become the month's best-selling title.Piscatella doesn't reveal exactly how many copies were sold, but he does reveal thatis now also the third highest launch in the Dragon Ball series' history; trailing behind the fan favouritesandhas been a massive hit amongst fans of the iconic Dragon Ball series, and it really is impressive to see the game selling this well — especially when considering that it was released in mid January and it was still able to outsell other titles with such ease.Have you already had the chance to play? Are you planning on purchasing it any time soon? Let us know in the comments section below!



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).