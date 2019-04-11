DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - These New Screenshots Give Us A Better Look At SSJ3 Gotenks And Vegito
The latest batch of in-game screenshots released for Bandai Namco and Cyberonnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot give us an even better look at Vegito and SSJ3 Gotenks from the Buu saga.
Bandai Namco has released yet another small batch of in-game screenshots for CyebrConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, giving us a good look at SSJ3 Gotenks and Vegito.
Ever since the developers revealed that the Buu saga would also be covered in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, they have been sharing bits and pieces of information that should make fans of the Dragon Ball Z series very excited; so far, they have succeeded with flying colours.
What's even more interesting is that one of the screenshots actually gives us a look at Goku doing some shadow training, which will allow players to level the characters up when not fighting other enemies that they find in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's vast open world.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]