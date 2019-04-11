 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - These New Screenshots Give Us A Better Look At SSJ3 Gotenks And Vegito
Bandai Namco has released yet another small batch of in-game screenshots for CyebrConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, giving us a good look at SSJ3 Gotenks and Vegito.

The latest batch of in-game screenshots released for Bandai Namco and Cyberonnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot give us an even better look at Vegito and SSJ3 Gotenks from the Buu saga.

Ever since the developers revealed that the Buu saga would also be covered in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, they have been sharing bits and pieces of information that should make fans of the Dragon Ball Z series very excited; so far, they have succeeded with flying colours.

What's even more interesting is that one of the screenshots actually gives us a look at Goku doing some shadow training, which will allow players to level the characters up when not fighting other enemies that they find in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's vast open world.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
