Gohan, Goten, Trunks, And Android 18 Get The Spotlight In New Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Just last week, Bandai Namco confirmed that Goten and Trunks would be showing up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; with the only downside being that they will not be playable, as they will be support characters and aiding players during battles.
Bandai Namco has released some new in-game screenshots for CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; giving us a good look at Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and Android 18.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is actually bringing pretty much every character in Dragon Ball lore, so it is understandable that most of them aren't going to be playable — especially when we keep in mind that most of these support characters were also, well, support characters in the anime and manga.
Bandai Namco has recently released some new in-game screenshots that give us a look at some of these support characters like Goten, Trunks, and Android 18, as well as Ultimate Gohan — who is, as most would've already assumed, a playable character.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
