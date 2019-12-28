Gohan, Goten, Trunks, And Android 18 Get The Spotlight In New Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has released some new in-game screenshots for CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ; giving us a good look at Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and Android 18.











































Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Just last week, Bandai Namco confirmed that Goten and Trunks would be showing up in; with the only downside being that they will not be playable, as they will be support characters and aiding players during battles.is actually bringing pretty much every character in Dragon Ball lore, so it is understandable that most of them aren't going to be playable — especially when we keep in mind that most of these support characters were also, well, support characters in the anime and manga.Bandai Namco has recently released some new in-game screenshots that give us a look at some of these support characters like Goten, Trunks, and Android 18, as well as Ultimate Gohan — who is, as most would've already assumed, a playable character.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.