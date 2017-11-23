Here's The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Reveal Trailer For Gotenks

The Gotenks reveal trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ has shown that the prepubescent fusion fighter will have all of his signature, wacky attacks, including the Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack, Galactic Donut and the Cosmic Halos Charging Ultra Buu Buu Volleyball attack (what a name). The game is confirmed for release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). Fans were wondering if the roster is finally set or if there will be one more round of reveals before the game's release. There's still an Open Beta that also slated to take place although Bandai Namco has yet to announce an official date.

The current playable roster includes: