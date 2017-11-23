Here's The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Reveal Trailer For Gotenks
The Gotenks reveal trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ has shown that the prepubescent fusion fighter will have all of his signature, wacky attacks, including the Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack, Galactic Donut and the Cosmic Halos Charging Ultra Buu Buu Volleyball attack (what a name). The game is confirmed for release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). Fans were wondering if the roster is finally set or if there will be one more round of reveals before the game's release. There's still an Open Beta that also slated to take place although Bandai Namco has yet to announce an official date.
Gotenks, Kid Buu and Mystic Gohan were the latest fighters added to the Dragon Ball Z fighter and we now have a reveal trailer for the Trunks-Goten fusion.
The current playable roster includes:
-
Goku
-
SSJB Goku
-
Teen Gohan
-
Mystic Gohan
-
Vegeta
-
SSJB Vegeta
-
Future Trunks
-
Gotenks
-
Freeza
-
Cell
-
Krillin
-
Piccolo
-
Android 18 (with Android 17)
-
Android 16
-
Yamcha
-
Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
-
Majin Buu (fat)
-
Kid Buu (evil)
-
Nappa
-
Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
-
original character Android 21
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]