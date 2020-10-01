Soul Emblems Are The Focus Of This New Video For CyberConnect2's Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

The latest video for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's soon-to-be-released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is all about Soul emblems and how they work. Check it out!

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

If you're a fan of Akira Toriyama's iconic Dragon Ball series, you've probably been counting the days — and for a while, maybe — until Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2'sfinally becomes available.The good news is thatis only a mere week away from releasing, as the game will be hitting store shelves next week — on, to be more precise — and bringing with it everything fans expect from a fully fledged Dragon Ball game.We do know that the developers have been promotingas an action-adventure game, but the upcoming title will also be featuring some RPG elements that will make things like character progression a breeze — especially for those who want to have a fully customisable character that better suits their own fighting style.In regards to character progression as a whole, Bandai Namco has already released a video that went over some of the basics, and the latest video foris now focusing on Soul Emblems and how to make good use of them.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.