Vegeta Finally Acknowledges Goku As The Number One In Brand-New Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has shared a heartfelt trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , ahead of the game's release, which has Vegeta finally accepting that Goku is the Number 1.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Withreleasing in a short two days from today, bandai Namco has already pretty much played every card when it comes to delivering quality trailers to get fans of the Dragon Ball series excited; even then, they still keep outdoing themselves.Today, Bandai Namco has shared quite the nostalgic trailer for, which has Vegeta delivering his iconic speech at the end of the Buu saga; the speech in which he finally acknowledges Goku as the Number 1 between the two.As if that wasn't enough, the trailer also hits us right in the feels, as Vegeta's speech is read with Hironobu Kageyama's Boku-tachi wa Tenshi Datta(We Were Angles), as Bandai Namco dares to play that nostalgia card one more time before the game finally becomes available this Friday.For those of you who grew up watching Dragon Ball Z in Japanese, like myself, we are also posting the trailer forwith the original Japanese voices — just in case the English dub isn't your cup of tea, of course; the choice is yours.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.