ANIMEJAPAN 2019: DO YOU LOVE YOUR MOM AND HER TWO-HIT MULTI-TARGET ATTACKS? TV Anime Trailer Released
Dachima Inaka and illustrator Pochi Iida's Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? (Tsūjou Kōgeki ga Zentai Kōgeki de ni Kai Kōgeki no Okā-san wa Suki Desuka?) light novel series will be receiving an anime adaptation from Studio J.C.Staff this Summer.
There's another isekai anime on the way but this time, the genre is hilariously subverted as the teenage protagonist gets transported to another world...along with his mom.
A manga adaptation was launched in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up manga magazine in September 2017.
Yoshiaki Iwasaki will be directing from scripts penned by Deko Akao. Check out the trailer below (which doesn't feature any dialogue) and give us your first impressions in the comment section. Will this be the next That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime?
Masato thought he was part of a random survey, but when he gets involved in a secret government scheme, he winds up trapped in the game world. Even more surprising—his mother's there, too!
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
