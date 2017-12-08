Ecchi Headlines

First Teaser Trailer For MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH Released

The anime adaptation for the Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is Faithful Virgin Bitch) manga has released its first footage.

MarkJulian | 8/12/2017
Filed Under: "Ecchi"
Premiering this fall, here's your first look at Studio diomedea's Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is Faithful Virgin Bitch) anime adaptation.  You can check out more information and artwork for the project on the anime's website [NSFW].

Prolific J-Pop singer and seiyu Aoi Yuki will be voicing the main female protagonist, Akiho Kōsaka in addition to singing the show's OP.  It's currently unknown where the series will be airing or whether it will receive a more conventional title here in the States [Note: Bitch in Japan is not considered a curse word and is more along the lines of calling someone a slut.]


After Shinozaki Haruka confesses to the Class Rep, Kousaka Akiho, he comes to find that the perfect class representative might be a little bit harder to handle than he previously thought!
