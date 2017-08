First Teaser Trailer For MY GIRLFRIEND IS SHOBITCH Released

Premiering this fall, here's your first look at Studio diomedea's Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo Bitch na Ken (My Girlfriend is Faithful Virgin Bitch) anime adaptation. You can check out more information and artwork for the project on the anime's website [NSFW].Prolific J-Pop singer and seiyu Aoi Yuki will be voicing the main female protagonist, Akiho KĊsaka in addition to singing the show's OP. It's currently unknown where the series will be airing or whether it will receive a more conventional title here in the States [Note: Bitch in Japan is not considered a curse word and is more along the lines of calling someone a slut.]