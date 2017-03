New Key Visual For SIN NANATSU NO TAIZAI Released NSFW

It's not a new anime season unless there's at least one new ecchi show debuting. Check out a new key visual for sin Nanatsu no Taizai (Shin: Nanatsu no Taizai) after the jump.

Seven Deadly Sins anime adaptation (not to be confused with the A-1 Pictures anime adaptation of the same name from manga author Nakaba Suzuki) has released a new key visual for the project via Twitter. The project's social media account has also revealed several additions to the voice cast as well as an April 14th premiere date.



The voice cast is as follows: Eri Kitamura will voice Lucifer (pride) Akane Fujita will play Leviathan (envy) Arisa Sakuraba will voice Satan (wrath) Ai Kakuma plays Belphegor (sloth) Yōko Hikasa is Mammon (greed) Yui Ogura portrays Beelzebub (gluttony) Chiaki Takahashi voices Asmodeus (lust) Azusa Tadokoro is Demon King Astaroth (melancholy) Shizuka Itou voices Demon King Belial (vainglory) Megumi Toda will play Maria Totsuka (human protagonist) The project is a joint collaboration between studios Artland (Mushishi ~Next Passage~) and TNK (High School DxD, School Days).



【sin 七つの大罪 放送日決定】

4/14(金)よりTOKYO MX他で放送開始!

TOKYO MX 毎週金曜25:05~

BS11 毎週月曜24:30~

AT-X 毎週金曜24:00~(リピート放送あり)

美しき魔王様たちが描かれたキービジュアルも公開!お楽しみに☠️#大罪 pic.twitter.com/Na3zIurnUT — TVアニメ『sin 七つの大罪』公式 (@7sins_tv) March 10, 2017



【4.9 先走り上映会 開催!】

『sin 七つの大罪』第1~3話先行上映会+キャストトークショー開催決定!

日程は4/9(日)=欲の日、シネマート新宿で実施!

出演:たかはし智秋、藤田茜、伊藤静、戸田めぐみ

詳細⇒https://t.co/SaiuySHdO7#大罪 pic.twitter.com/sXPZpxwNnx — TVアニメ『sin 七つの大罪』公式 (@7sins_tv) March 10, 2017







SYNOPSIS: You, will you be a worshipper of the devil lords? These beautiful lords lead humans to the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, and lust. A revealing fantasy that craves to corruption and happiness starts now.



Archangel Lucifer has been cast down to Hell by God but en route to her nightmarish new home, the archangel encounters Maria Totsuka who befriends her. Now in hell, Lucifer also meets Leviathan shortly before being attacked by the 7 rulers of Hell known as The 7 Deadly Sins who each steal a portion of Lucifer's power. Thus begins a quest by Maria, Lucifer and Leviathan to restore Lucifer's powers and defeat the other sins.

