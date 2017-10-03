New Key Visual For SIN NANATSU NO TAIZAI Released NSFW
The upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anime adaptation (not to be confused with the A-1 Pictures anime adaptation of the same name from manga author Nakaba Suzuki) has released a new key visual for the project via Twitter. The project's social media account has also revealed several additions to the voice cast as well as an April 14th premiere date.
It's not a new anime season unless there's at least one new ecchi show debuting. Check out a new key visual for sin Nanatsu no Taizai (Shin: Nanatsu no Taizai) after the jump.
The voice cast is as follows:
The project is a joint collaboration between studios Artland (Mushishi ~Next Passage~) and TNK (High School DxD, School Days).
Eri Kitamura will voice Lucifer (pride)
Akane Fujita will play Leviathan (envy)
Arisa Sakuraba will voice Satan (wrath)
Ai Kakuma plays Belphegor (sloth)
Yōko Hikasa is Mammon (greed)
Yui Ogura portrays Beelzebub (gluttony)
Chiaki Takahashi voices Asmodeus (lust)
Azusa Tadokoro is Demon King Astaroth (melancholy)
Shizuka Itou voices Demon King Belial (vainglory)
Megumi Toda will play Maria Totsuka (human protagonist)
SYNOPSIS: You, will you be a worshipper of the devil lords? These beautiful lords lead humans to the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, and lust. A revealing fantasy that craves to corruption and happiness starts now.
Archangel Lucifer has been cast down to Hell by God but en route to her nightmarish new home, the archangel encounters Maria Totsuka who befriends her. Now in hell, Lucifer also meets Leviathan shortly before being attacked by the 7 rulers of Hell known as The 7 Deadly Sins who each steal a portion of Lucifer's power. Thus begins a quest by Maria, Lucifer and Leviathan to restore Lucifer's powers and defeat the other sins.
