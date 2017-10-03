Ecchi Headlines

New Key Visual For SIN NANATSU NO TAIZAI Released NSFW

New Key Visual For SIN NANATSU NO TAIZAI Released <font color="red">NSFW</font>

It's not a new anime season unless there's at least one new ecchi show debuting. Check out a new key visual for sin Nanatsu no Taizai (Shin: Nanatsu no Taizai) after the jump.

MarkJulian | 3/10/2017
Filed Under: "Ecchi" | Source: sin Nanatsu no Taizai Twitter Account
The upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anime adaptation (not to be confused with the A-1 Pictures anime adaptation of the same name from manga author Nakaba Suzuki) has released a new key visual for the project via Twitter.  The project's social media account has also revealed several additions to the voice cast as well as an April 14th premiere date.

The voice cast is as follows:
  1. Eri Kitamura will voice Lucifer (pride)
  2. Akane Fujita will play Leviathan (envy)
  3. Arisa Sakuraba will voice Satan (wrath)
  4. Ai Kakuma plays Belphegor (sloth)
  5. Yōko Hikasa is Mammon (greed)
  6. Yui Ogura portrays Beelzebub (gluttony)
  7. Chiaki Takahashi voices Asmodeus (lust)
  8. Azusa Tadokoro is Demon King Astaroth (melancholy)
  9. Shizuka Itou voices  Demon King Belial (vainglory)
  10. Megumi Toda will play Maria Totsuka (human protagonist)
The project is a joint collaboration between studios Artland (Mushishi ~Next Passage~) and TNK  (High School DxD, School Days).







SYNOPSIS: You, will you be a worshipper of the devil lords? These beautiful lords lead humans to the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, and lust. A revealing fantasy that craves to corruption and happiness starts now.

Archangel Lucifer has been cast down to Hell by God but en route to her nightmarish new home, the archangel encounters  Maria Totsuka who befriends her.  Now in hell, Lucifer also meets Leviathan shortly before being attacked by the 7 rulers of Hell known as The 7 Deadly Sins who each steal a portion of Lucifer's power.  Thus begins a quest by Maria, Lucifer and Leviathan to restore Lucifer's powers and defeat the other sins.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna
The official website for Saekano season 2 has uploaded a new promo video which reveals the new ending theme Stella Breeze from singer Luna Haruna, which will be performed at AnimeJapan 2017.
LOVE AND LIES Manga Reportedly Set For Anime Adaptation This Summer LOVE AND LIES Manga Reportedly Set For Anime Adaptation This Summer
This year's 12th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine is reporting that Musawo Tsumugi's Koi to Uso (Love and Lies) romance manga is receiving a TV anime adaptation this Summer.
Crunchyroll Releases Data On The Platform's Most Watched Anime In 2016 Crunchyroll Releases Data On The Platform's Most Watched Anime In 2016
Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, which recently reached 1 million subscribers, has released data on the most binge-watched titles in 2016. Can you already guess which was the top show?
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]