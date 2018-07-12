STRIKE THE BLOOD III OVA Releases Yukina Himeragi Promotional Video

Studios Silver Link. and Connect's upcoming OVA, Strike the Blood III , has released a new trailer focusing on Yukina Himeragi. Here is more information on the series.

The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.54 minute trailer for the upcoming ecchi OVAs of Strike The Blood III. The video revolves around Yukina Himeragi and shows various action shots of her in battle, interacting with the main character and has various ecchi scenes.

Here are the release dates for the upcoming volumes: Vol. 1 December 19, 2018, Vol. 2 March 27, 2019, Vol. 3 May 29, 2019, Vol. 4 July 24, 2019 and Vol. 5 September 25, 2019. Every volume counts with 2 episodes and the season will cover the first 17 volumes of the light novel series that inspired it.

The cast is the following: Lynn as December, Hikaru Akao as Curly, Shun Horie as Logi, Kousuke Toriumi as Chika Senga and Anzu Haruno. These new characters join the confirmed list of: Risa Taneda as Yukina Himeragi, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kojou Ataksuki, Asami Seto as Asagi Aiba and Ikumi Hayama as Sayaka Kirasaka.

Hiroyuki Yoshino is writing the script and under series composition as well, Gakuto Mikumo is the original creator, Manayko did the original character design and Keiichi Sano helped with new character design as well. Silver Link. and Connect are the studios animating this supernatural ecchi project.

The opening theme is Blood and Emotions by Kishidan Shu & THE Akishin Rockets and the ending theme is LOVE STOIC by Hime Hiiragi, the voice actor who playes Risa Taneda. ASSUMED SOUNDS is in charge of the music production and Magic Capsule does the overall sound production.

