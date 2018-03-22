Ecchi Headlines

The First Trailer For Silver Link's MISS CARETAKER OF SUNOHARA-SOU Anime Bounces Online

An anime adaptation of Nekoume's 4-koma manga Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou (Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) from Studio Silver Link has revealed its first trailer.

Despite the feminine looks of the young child in the trailer below, Shiina Aki is actually a boy.  It's that very case of mistaken identity that results in Aki moving to a more progressive city like Tokyo where he believes he won't be the object of ridicule and teasing.  Aki comes to live at a boarding house that also happens to be the residence of the three female Student Council members of his new middle school and the very busty caretaker, Sunohara Ayaka.   This is where Aki's Tokyo adventure begins, living with four other women.

The ongoing 4-koma (4-panel) manga is currently serialized in the Manga 4-Koma Palette seinen magazine. 

The anime adaptation of Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou is set to debut this July.
