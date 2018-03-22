The First Trailer For Silver Link's MISS CARETAKER OF SUNOHARA-SOU Anime Bounces Online
Despite the feminine looks of the young child in the trailer below, Shiina Aki is actually a boy. It's that very case of mistaken identity that results in Aki moving to a more progressive city like Tokyo where he believes he won't be the object of ridicule and teasing. Aki comes to live at a boarding house that also happens to be the residence of the three female Student Council members of his new middle school and the very busty caretaker, Sunohara Ayaka. This is where Aki's Tokyo adventure begins, living with four other women.
An anime adaptation of Nekoume's 4-koma manga Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou (Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san) from Studio Silver Link has revealed its first trailer.
The ongoing 4-koma (4-panel) manga is currently serialized in the Manga 4-Koma Palette seinen magazine.
The anime adaptation of Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou is set to debut this July.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]