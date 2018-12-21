WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER!? Anime Reveals New Visual And Cast Members
The official Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? website has shared a new key visual and two cast members joining the show. The new image features both teachers from the series, Kana Kojima and Mayu Matsukaze lying down on the floor, highlighting their personalities with facial expressions. The new cast members are Yuko Goto as Mayu Matsukaze and Toshiki Masuda as Rin Suzuki.
Tear-studio's upcoming ecchi comedy anime series, Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?, has revealed a new key visual and cast members. Here is more information.
Cast
Sumire Uesaka as Kana Kojima
Ryouta Suzuki as Ichiro Sato
Staff
Hiraku Kaneko - Chief Director
Kazuhiko Tamura - Character Design
The manga series is written and illustrated by Soborou and has been published by Kodansha in the Weekly Young Magazine since 2016 with 5 volumes out right now. The manga is an erotic romantic comedy aimed at seinen readers. The latest volume of the series was published on October 5, 2018.
The story follows a high school student named Ichiro Sato find himself in "accidental erotic situations" with his teacher Kana Kojima. The manga has different scenarios play out with both of them, following the same plot thread. An accident leads to erotic times with teacher and student, how will both of them end up?
17-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]