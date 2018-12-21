WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER!? Anime Reveals New Visual And Cast Members

The official Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? website has shared a new key visual and two cast members joining the show. The new image features both teachers from the series, Kana Kojima and Mayu Matsukaze lying down on the floor, highlighting their personalities with facial expressions. The new cast members are Yuko Goto as Mayu Matsukaze and Toshiki Masuda as Rin Suzuki.



Cast

Sumire Uesaka as Kana Kojima

Ryouta Suzuki as Ichiro Sato



Staff

Hiraku Kaneko - Chief Director

Kazuhiko Tamura - Character Design



The manga series is written and illustrated by Soborou and has been published by Kodansha in the Weekly Young Magazine since 2016 with 5 volumes out right now. The manga is an erotic romantic comedy aimed at seinen readers. The latest volume of the series was published on October 5, 2018.



The story follows a high school student named Ichiro Sato find himself in "accidental erotic situations" with his teacher Kana Kojima. The manga has different scenarios play out with both of them, following the same plot thread. An accident leads to erotic times with teacher and student, how will both of them end up?





