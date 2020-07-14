BY THE GRACE OF THE GODS: New Promo And Cast Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

A new anime based on the light novel series By the Grace of the Gods is on its way; there have also been some new casting announcements and promo video! Hit the jump to check it out!

In 2014, writer Roy created the series, By the Grace of the Gods, on the novel website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Following the success of the series on the site, Roy paired with illustrator Ririnra, to bring the series to more eyes with a light novel series that began publishing in 2017.

Since then, the series continues to publish new volumes and has even branched out to the world of manga! The series tells the story of a man who, following an untimely demise, is reborn as a young boy in a fantasy world where he can tame various slimes! The light-hearted tone of the series has allowed it to become a fan favorite among readers.

Following its success, a brand new anime has been in the works from Maho Film and Funimation and is being directed by Takeyuki Yanase (In Another World With My Smartphone). The series was previously announced during Funimationcon; however, since then, a brand new promo has been released along with new casting announcements that include Saori Hayami and Takehito Koyasu as Elise and Reinbach, respectively.

While no specific release date has been set, fans can expect a fall release.





Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!



By the Grace of the Gods will premiere this October!