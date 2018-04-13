FUNimation Headlines

Funimation Confirms Their Full Spring 2018 Anime Simuldub Lineup

If you prefer English-dubs to subtitles, you'll definitely want to check out Funimation's full Simuldub lineup for the stacked Spring 2018 anime season.

MarkJulian | 4/13/2018
Filed Under: "FUNimation" Source: Funimation
Over the last few weeks, Funimation has shared a small number of the shows they'll be simul-dubbing this anime season but they've now officially confirmed ALL the shows that will be available in English, with no delay.  Check out the list below and each show's premiere date.
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re - April 11
  • Space Battleship Tiramisu - April 18
  • Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- - April 19
  • The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - April 23
  • Hinamatsuri - April 26
  • Dances with the Dragons - April 28
  • Golden Kamuy - April 30
  • Steins;Gate 0 - April 30
  • High School DxD Hero - May 1
  • Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory - May 6
  • Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 - May 9

This announcement allays some fan concerns after Funimation's first dubbed episode of My Hero Academia season 3 was delayed.  The next big announcement concerns the English voice cast for Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory.  After so much time has passed since the third season, fans are interested to see how many of the show's original English voice actors will be returning.

Anime fans are also disappointed with the reveal that there won't be a simuldub for Megalo Box.  However, there's still the outside chance that an English-dub will be produced later down the line.
