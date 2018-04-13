Funimation Confirms Their Full Spring 2018 Anime Simuldub Lineup
Over the last few weeks, Funimation has shared a small number of the shows they'll be simul-dubbing this anime season but they've now officially confirmed ALL the shows that will be available in English, with no delay. Check out the list below and each show's premiere date.
If you prefer English-dubs to subtitles, you'll definitely want to check out Funimation's full Simuldub lineup for the stacked Spring 2018 anime season.
Tokyo Ghoul: re - April 11
Space Battleship Tiramisu - April 18
Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- - April 19
The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - April 23
Hinamatsuri - April 26
Dances with the Dragons - April 28
Golden Kamuy - April 30
Steins;Gate 0 - April 30
High School DxD Hero - May 1
Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory - May 6
Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 - May 9
This announcement allays some fan concerns after Funimation's first dubbed episode of My Hero Academia season 3 was delayed. The next big announcement concerns the English voice cast for Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory. After so much time has passed since the third season, fans are interested to see how many of the show's original English voice actors will be returning.
Anime fans are also disappointed with the reveal that there won't be a simuldub for Megalo Box. However, there's still the outside chance that an English-dub will be produced later down the line.
