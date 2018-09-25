Funimation Has Added Several New Dubbed Anime For The Fall Season, Check Out The List

The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has been sharing the new anime series that will be included in the fall season via Twitter. Here is the list of the confirmed series so far.

Funimation is one of the most interactive and social anime companies out there. Its social media accounts are always sharing new information and talking to fans.



The company has been tweeting out the new anime series that will be part of its lineup for the fall season.



The current series that have been announced by the company are: Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc and the Alchemist Knight, GOBLIN SLAYER, SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI MASTER and RADIANT.



At the end of the announcements, the hashtag #YouShouldBeWatching has been attached. Prompting fans to get ready for the new shows.



Funimation states these are the confirmed series so far but promises to announce more soon.



Here are the series' official descriptions:

The story is set in the 15th century, during the Hundred Years' War between France and England over the succession to the French throne. Montmorency, the son of a noble, immerses himself in the studies of magic and alchemy at a royal knight training school. However, following France's crushing defeat at Agincourt, the school is dissolved. Having lost everything and now a wanted man, Montmorency, who had just become an alchemist, encounters a mysterious village girl named Jehanne.

A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue—a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next...

SHINOVI MASTER has no official synopsis.

Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected," one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.