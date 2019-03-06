FUNimation Has Recently Acquired Manga Entertainment

FUNimation has just gotten a little larger after the company managed to acquire Manga Entertainment, another company that is based in the United Kingdom and Ireland. From what we've gathered thus far, Manga Entertainment is an important anime distributor throughout Europe.
According to the announcement, FUNimation views Manga Entertainment as an important partner going forward. The company is well known for offering anime series on DVD and Blu-Ray discs, but it doesn’t end there.
Content is also offered through broadcast, digital releases, and theaters when available.
When the acquisition is completed, Manga Entertainment will become the largest anime distributor in the UK and Ireland where DVDs and Blu-Rays are concerned.
The following is a list of fall the content available now on FUNimation after the acquisition:
Time will tell if this works out as intended for FUNimation in the long run. Acquisitions can be tricky if the right leadership is not there to guide the ship in the right direction.
A Certain Magical Index
A Certain Magical Index II
A Certain Magical Index: The Miracle of Endymion
A Certain Scientific Railgun
A Certain Scientific Railgun S
Akira
Bayonetta: Bloody Fate
Casshern Sins
Ghost in the Shell: Innocence
Samurai Warriors season 1
Soul Eater Not!
Summer Wars
Sword Art Online season 1
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
Wolf Children
