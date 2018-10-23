Funimation Reveals January 2019 Limited Edition Sets

The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has shared the Limited Edition sets for Black Clover , Overlord and The Ancient Magus Bride . Here are the details on their content.

The Black Clover Part 3 set includes the Standard Edition Blu-ray, DVD & Digital and a Collector's Box with Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. The Collector's Box includes: Specialty Print Rigid Box that houses all 5 Parts of Season 1, a

n exclusive character keychain of Noelle, in keeping with the previous keychains included in Parts 1 & 2,

2 Blu-ray discs & 2 DVDs with episodes 20-29 and

This set will be available on January 15, 2019 .



Overlord II has the Standard Edition Blu-ray, DVD & Digital and the Limited Edition Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. The Limited Edition has:

Collectible rigid box with soft touch finish,

40-page artbook with character designs, production sketches, and backgrounds,

3 art cards featuring gorgeous season 2 artwork,

18×24 Fabric poster, e

pisodes 1-13 on Blu-ray & DVD and

This set will be available on January 15, 2019 .



The Ancient Magus' Bride Part 1 has the Standard Edition Blu-ray, DVD & Digital and the Limited Edition Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. The Limited Edition includes:

Rigid box with specialty print,

5 art cards with exclusive art from Japan,

11×17 fabric poster,

40-page artbook with an in-depth look into the world plus storyboards, e

pisodes 1 – 12 + extras,

Those Awaiting a Star Part 1, 2 & 3 OVAs,

Twitter Q&A: The Ancient Magus’ Bride Cast & Crew, t

extless opening song “Here”, t

extless closing song “-cycle-“, e

pisode 8 commentary and t