Funimation Reveals The Complete Fall SimulDub Premiere Dates
The official Funimation site has shared the complete list of anime series available for simuldub this fall. The list includes classics as well as newcomers.
The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has shared the complete list of fall simuldub anime series. Here are all the animes that will be available for FunimationNow users.
Previously announced series like Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc and the Alchemist Knight, GOBLIN SLAYER, SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI MASTER and RADIANT are all in the list as well.
This list makes the following series officially part of the simuldub feature, the dub dates are here also:
Tokyo Ghoul:re Part 2 - 10/16
Fairy Tail Final Season - 10/29
Black Clover Season 2 - Sundays
That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime - 10/22
Golden Kamuy Season 2 - 10/31
SSSS.GRIDMAN - 10/6
DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL - 9/30
Ace Attorney Season 2 - 10/30
Space Battleship TIRAMISU Zwei - 10/23
RErideD - Derrida, who leaps through time - - 10/22
ZOMBIE LAND SAGA - 10/28
One Piece - Saturdays
Tokyo Ghoul:re Part 2 and Fairy Tail Final Season will have both a subbed and dubbed version on Funimation.
A Certain Magical Index Season 3 is not listed. We don't know if there will be a dub version.
