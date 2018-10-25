Funimation Shares The English Dub Cast Of GOBLIN SLAYER, ZOMBIE LAND SAGA And ULYSSES

The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has shared the English dub cast for three shows: Goblin Slayer , Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight and Zombie Land Saga .

Goblin Slayer English dub will premiere today and has the following voice cast: Brad Hawkins as Goblin Slayer,

Hayden Daviau as Priestess,

Brittany Lauda as Cow Girl,

Sara Ragsdale as Guild Girl,

Mallorie, Rodak as High Elf Archer,

Kristen McGuire as Fighter,

Kristi Rothrock as Wizard,

Tyler Carson as Warrior,

Kyle Igneczi as Spear Man and

Amanda Gish as Mysterious Wizard.



Zombie Land Saga English dub is out on October 28 and has the following voice cast:

Brina Palencia as, Sakura Minamoto,

Ricco Fajardo as Kotaro Tatsumi,

Caitlin Glass as Saki Nikaido,

Amanda Lee as Junko, Konno,

Stephanie Young as Yugiri,

Sarah Wiedenheft as Lily Hoshikawa,

Bryn Apprill as Ai Mizuno,

Dawn, M. Bennett as Tae Yamada,

Alejandro Saab as Romero,

Cris George as Wig,

Mike McFarland as Hochu,

Austin Tindle as Male Cop 1A and

Justin Plate as Crewman 1A.



The dub staff for Zombie Land Saga is:

ADR Director: Jad Saxton,

Assistant ADR Director: Tia Ballard,

Lead ADR Engineer: Jamal Roberson,

ADR Engineer: Albert Chang,

ADR Script Writer: Katelyn, Barr,

ADR Script Supervisor: Jeramey Kraatz and

Mix Engineer: William Dewell.

Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight English dub is out today and has the following voice cast: Aaron Dismuke as Montmorency,

Madeleine Morris as Richemont,

Dani Chambers as Philip,

Amber Lee Connors as Charlotte,

Hayden Daviau as Batard,

Leah Clark as Astaroth,

Daman Mills, as Alencon,

Howard Wang as Henry V,

Alejandro Saab as Bedford,

Charlie Campbell as Nicholas Flamel,

Aaron Roberts as John and

Ben Phillips as Brienne.



The dub staff for the series is:

ADR Director: Anthony Bowling,

Lead ADR Engineer: Ryan Urbanovsky,

ADR Engineers: Xavier Earl, Matt Grounds,

ADR Script Writer: Emily Neves,

ADR Script, Supervisor: Jeramey Kraatz and





Here is the link to the full fall 2018 SimulDub lineup, where the company keeps adding anime series as they keep getting dubs. You can find popular shows like Fairy Tail, Black Clover, Tokyo Ghoul and more.