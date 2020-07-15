HUNTER X HUNTER: Anime Series Coming To U.K. And Ireland Via Funimation

Anime fans in the U.K. and Ireland will finally be able to have another great series join the roster on Funimation's streaming service! Hit the jump to find out when Hunter x Hunter begins airing!

Living on different continents, it is not second nature to think about what TV shows certain countries get on their streaming services. For example, it hasn't been until recently that the U.K. and Ireland were finally able to stream Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on Funimation.

In the catalog of famous anime, it can be assumed that the mainstays would be apart of every streaming service automatically; however, that is not always the case. One such show that fits the bill would be Hunter x Hunter.

The anime is based on Yoshihiro Togashi's manga of the same name and has been consistently praised for its magic system and characters. The series is a certified hit among fans of shonen, and now, it looks like fans in the U.K. and Ireland will finally be able to experience the series on Funimation!

As of this month, all 148 episodes of the 2011 series will be available in both subbed and dubbed versions. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!





The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who was told all his life that both his parents were dead. But when he learns from Kite, an apprentice of his father Ging Freecss, that he is still alive and has since become an accomplished Hunter, Gon leaves his home on Whale Island (くじら島, Kujira Tō) to take the Hunter Examination (ハンター試験, Hantā Shiken) in order to become a Hunter like him.



Hunter x Hunter will begin streaming on Funimation, in the U.K. and Ireland on July 17th!