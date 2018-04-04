New Teaser Unveiled For MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE MOVIE

A short new teaser for the upcoming My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes, movie was released showing off glimpses of the new setting and even a young All Might! Hit the jump to check it out!

This August we will be shown the first film from My Hero Academia, which will be titled, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hero ( The Two Heroes). A new teaser was shown that was able to show off a few new snippets of footage including a young All Might. Check out the teaser below!









In the teaser we are shown the setting which is named "I Island", a floating moveable city. We are also told that this takes place after the "Final Exam" arc; during a summer in the forest training arc. Arguably the most exciting thing about this film is that we will be seeing the hay day of All Might himself. We have heard stories of his power when he was younger and now we may get to witness it first hand! Also, along with seeing more Class A characters in this movie; we will also see an unknown past to a particular character.



With TOHO distributing, a lot of the original people attatched to the franchise will be back to work on it including creator Kohei Horikoshi as chief supervisor and character designer while working on the original works. Another welcome return will be composer Yuki Hayashi to help inject even more exciting energy to the film.



My Hero Academia The Movie: Futari no Hero, will release in Japan on August 3rd and season three of My Hero Academia will be releasing its dubbed and subbed episodes on April 7th on Japanese channels and Hulu and Crunchyroll.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE