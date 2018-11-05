RE:ZERO Releases New Clip Ahead Of Home Video Release

FUNimation has released a new, english dubbed, clip of their hit series Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World-; just ahead of their home video release!

Re: ZERO is a series that plays around with the idea of rewinding death and seeing how that can affect you and everyone around you. Because of the interest surrounding this series it has not only conjured up a main series, but also a couple spinoff series (Re:ZERO: -Starting Break Time From Zero-, Re:PETIT: - Starting Life In Another World From PETIT-). FUNimation has recently released a clip for the english dub release of Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World-, which features the main character, Subaru, being attacked by a woman named Elsa and then awakening after being saved by a girl named Emilia. You can check it out below!









All of this news comes just in time for the upcoming summer, home video release of season 1 part 1 from FUNimation. That being said, if reversing death and alternate realities are your thing, then bring home Re: ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- this summer!

