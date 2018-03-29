FUNimation Headlines

THE LOST VILLAGE Available For Digital Purchase Thanks To FUNIMATION

The anime The Lost Village will finally be getting a release in digital download for the masses to buy, through the outlet of FUNimation. Hit the jump to find out where to purchase and watch!

marvelfreek94 | 3/29/2018
Filed Under: "FUNimation" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
FUNimation Entertainment and Amazon Prime video. have decided to release the anime The Lost Village to purchase digitally. After such a long wait for any release; we will be receiving the series with English subtitles and a confirmation through ANN that FUNimation will not be unveiling a home video release.

Aside from a Crunchyroll stream in Japan, We did not have any word of an official home video format type release since its premiere in 2016; only that one was coming through Ponycan USA, that same year. FUNimation is also digitally releasing some of its other movies such as Garokawa -Restore the World- film and the Cerberus, Ange Vierge, and Big Order series. While some already have a home video release; others are either announced or on the way down the line. 

