Full Studio Ghibli Film Library Coming To Digital Courtesy Of GKIDS

It looks like the holidays have come early for anime fans - particularly those who like Studio Ghibli films as they will be available for purchase on digital before the holidays! Read on for more!

Ghibli is a name that is recognizable by any anime fans - and even by many around the world who aren't interested in the medium but still managed to fall for the heartwarming tales told in these films.Starting December 17, which is only weeks away, fans will be able to own the Studio Ghibli catalogue digitally in HD for the suggested retail price of $19.99 per film.For super-fans, a six-film bundle of some of the studio’s most popular titles, featuring Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away, will be offered by platforms for a suggested retail price of $99.99.The full list of films that will be available are listed below - check them out!

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises (Available Q3 2020)

Which of these are you most excited to see? Or do you already own the entire collection? Let us know below in the comments!The full catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be available on December 17, on Apple TV, Amazon VOD, VUDU, Google Play, SONY, Microsoft, and Fandango Now!