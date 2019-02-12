Full Studio Ghibli Film Library Coming To Digital Courtesy Of GKIDS
Ghibli is a name that is recognizable by any anime fans - and even by many around the world who aren't interested in the medium but still managed to fall for the heartwarming tales told in these films.
It looks like the holidays have come early for anime fans - particularly those who like Studio Ghibli films as they will be available for purchase on digital before the holidays! Read on for more!
Starting December 17, which is only weeks away, fans will be able to own the Studio Ghibli catalogue digitally in HD for the suggested retail price of $19.99 per film.
For super-fans, a six-film bundle of some of the studio’s most popular titles, featuring Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away, will be offered by platforms for a suggested retail price of $99.99.
The full list of films that will be available are listed below - check them out!
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
From Up on Poppy Hill
Howl’s Moving Castle
Kiki’s Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Ocean Waves
Only Yesterday
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
Spirited Away
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Tales From Earthsea
When Marnie Was There
Whisper of the Heart
The Wind Rises (Available Q3 2020)
Which of these are you most excited to see? Or do you already own the entire collection? Let us know below in the comments!
The full catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be available on December 17, on Apple TV, Amazon VOD, VUDU, Google Play, SONY, Microsoft, and Fandango Now!
