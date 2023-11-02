THE BOY AND THE HERON Drops English Dubbed Trailer

The English-dubbed trailer for the highly anticipated anime film The Boy and the Heron was revealed just last month with a list of some of the amazing talent found within the English dub cast, and now we have a brand new English dubbed trailer for fans to watch!

Watch the English dubbed trailer down below

Death comes to an end. Life finds a new beginning.



Watch the official trailer for Hayao Miyazaki's THE BOY AND THE HERON, featuring the all-new English version. In theatres nationwide on December 8. pic.twitter.com/eoDGhqVGXD — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) November 2, 2023

Now that you've watched the English dubbed version of the official trailer, check out the official cast for The Boy and The Heron English dub version down below:

Mahito Maki voiced by Luca Padovan

voiced by Luca Padovan The Gray Heron voiced by Robert Pattinson

voiced by Robert Pattinson Shoichi Maki voiced by Christian Bale

voiced by Christian Bale Natsuko voiced by Gemma Chan

voiced by Gemma Chan Lady Himi voiced by Karen Fukuhara

voiced by Karen Fukuhara Kiriko voiced by Florence Pugh

voiced by Florence Pugh The Parakeet King voiced by Dave Bautista

voiced by Dave Bautista Noble Pelican voiced by Willem Dafoe

voiced by Willem Dafoe Granduncle voiced by Mark Hamill

Dan Stevens, Tony Revolori, and Mamoudou Athie will also appear in the movie as the Parakeets. In a press statement, GKIDS stated that the casting was managed and produced by the business, with guidance from Studio Ghibli.

Staffing choices for The Boy And The Heron film include the following:

English Script : Stephane Sheh

: Stephane Sheh Director: Michael Snterniklaas

The Boy and the Heron, which is known as How Do You Live? in Japan, was originally released to Japanese theaters beginning July 14. Following its premiere release, the Toronto International Film Festival showcased the films premiere to an international audience on September 7, and the New York Film Festival also premiered the film to its first U.S. audiences.

So, what is The Boy and the Heron about?

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

The highly anticipated anime film will be debuting nationwide begining December 8.