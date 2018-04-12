GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Director Confirms Next Trailer Release For Sunday, December 9th

Director Michael Dougherty has announced that the second trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters will be releasing on Sunday, December 9th. Find out more...

which was shown off at Tokyo Comic-Con on December 1st. One of next year's most highly-anticipated theatrical release, Godzilla: King of Monsters, will be getting another trailer on December 9th. In just five days, next Sunday. This is following a brief teaseron December 1st.

Michael Dougherty, director of the sequel to 2014's

@Mike_Dougherty ) , confirmed via Twitter (

the release date for the trailer - and revealed that it will be debuting at Brazil Comic-Con.

Check out Dougherty's tweet below:

The @GodzillaMovie trailer will drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con. From Godzilla’s lips to your ears... pic.twitter.com/Y7Stom9nd1 — Mike Dougherty 🎅🏻👹 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 4, 2018

Are you looking forward to Godzilla: King of Monsters? You can check out the film's first trailer below:





Godzilla: King of Monsters is set to arrive in theatres on May 31st, 2019.

Godzilla