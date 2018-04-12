GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Director Confirms Next Trailer Release For Sunday, December 9th
One of next year's most highly-anticipated theatrical release, Godzilla: King of Monsters, will be getting another trailer on December 9th. In just five days, next Sunday. This is following a brief teaser which was shown off at Tokyo Comic-Con on December 1st.
Director Michael Dougherty has announced that the second trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters will be releasing on Sunday, December 9th. Find out more...
Michael Dougherty, director of the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, confirmed via Twitter (@Mike_Dougherty) the release date for the trailer - and revealed that it will be debuting at Brazil Comic-Con.
Check out Dougherty's tweet below:
Are you looking forward to Godzilla: King of Monsters? You can check out the film's first trailer below:
Godzilla: King of Monsters is set to arrive in theatres on May 31st, 2019.
