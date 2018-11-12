Latest GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Trailer Teases Epic Kaiju Mayhem

Though Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah and (of course) Godzilla were all previously confirmed for King of the Monsters, it seems the latest trailer contains hints of even more kaiju appearing.

Which of these Titans are here to protect us and which of these Titans are here to protect us? That seems to be the crux of the upcoming Godzilla sequel's plot as Godzilla, Morthra, Rodan and King Ghidorah look set to throwdown this May. Check out the latest trailer below and let us know what you think in the comment section below.



Also, at the 0:49 and 1:00 mark, fans of the long-running kaiju monster series are convinced that

Kumonga and Anguirus make an appearance. Just how many Godzilla foes will be turning up to battle for the crown?







Previously,

actress Vera Farmiga revealed some key details about the film. "

I play a paleobiologist. She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps its way into theaters on May 31, 2019.

About Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.