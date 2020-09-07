ULTRAMAN TAIGA: Upcoming Film Announces An Updated Release Date After Delay

Capping off the series of the same name, the upcoming Ultraman Taiga film has revealed the new release date for the movie. Hit the jump to check out the new promo video and when to expect the film!

As Ultraman reaches new heights of popularity with his fantastic anime series, it is essential to note that the live-action series still holds some excellent quality and pulse-pounding action. Much like Kamen Rider, the live-action series features shows that are covered in various generations; the most recent series has been Ultraman Taiga, which has been apart of and is the seventh "New Generation Heroes" series.

The show released in 2019 and features some of the most detailed and powerful versions of Ultraman to be seen yet! This past March was supposed to mark the release of the Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax film but was forced to delay due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie marks the finale of the Ultraman Taiga series, which has been followed up by the newly released, Ultraman Z series. Thankfully, the wait has not been very long for the new film as the Ultraman Twitter has released the new release date for the movie!

To announce the new release date, the team released a new promo that features Ultraman Taiga telling guests to get a good night's rest, wear a mask and wash their hands. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new video below!





Aliens have been emigrating to Earth secretly, but only a handful knows about this truth. Living in such a society, the main character Hiroyuki Kudo begins working at a private security organization E.G.I.S. (Enterprise of Guard and Investigation Services). The organization takes care of cases related with aliens, and Hiroyuki works day and night to protect peace.



However, there lies a huge secret in him, which he himself is not aware of. He carries Ultraman Taiga's “particle of light”.

The new story begins as Taiga's powers revive from Hiroyuki's body!



Ultraman Taiga is releasing in theaters, in Japan, on August 7th!