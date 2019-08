A New Chapter Of Takehiko Inoue's REAL Basketball Manga Will Be Published This November

Takehiko Inoue, who recently placed 5th in a Japanese poll of manga readers to determine who they believed to be the most skilled Shonen Jump manga artist of all-time is in the news again, with the reveal that, his second basketball manga after(which ranks 9th on the list of all-time manga volumes sold at 126 million) is set to resume in November.The news comes after the manga returned from hiatus in May with a new chapter. Prior to May's release, the series had been on hiatus since 2014.Fans were worried that another lengthy hiatus was on the verge of starting after a new chapter ofwas not in the June issue of Weekly Young Jump but it appears that thankfully, fans will not have to wait as long this time around.Of course, Inoue fans are also desperate for the talented mangaka to resume work on his spell-binding ronin/samurai manga series,, which has been on hiatus since 2015.