A New Chapter Of Takehiko Inoue's REAL Basketball Manga Will Be Published This November
Takehiko Inoue, who recently placed 5th in a Japanese poll of manga readers to determine who they believed to be the most skilled Shonen Jump manga artist of all-time is in the news again, with the reveal that Real, his second basketball manga after Slam Dunk (which ranks 9th on the list of all-time manga volumes sold at 126 million) is set to resume in November.
Previously, Real returned to the pages of Weekly Young Jump magazine in May after being on hiatus since 2014. However, a new chapter has not followed in the subsequent months.
The news comes after the manga returned from hiatus in May with a new chapter. Prior to May's release, the series had been on hiatus since 2014.
Fans were worried that another lengthy hiatus was on the verge of starting after a new chapter of Real was not in the June issue of Weekly Young Jump but it appears that thankfully, fans will not have to wait as long this time around.
Of course, Inoue fans are also desperate for the talented mangaka to resume work on his spell-binding ronin/samurai manga series, Vagabond, which has been on hiatus since 2015.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]