A PLACE FURTHER THAN THE UNIVERSE Manga Series Finalizes Publication

The official Comic Alive magazine March issue from Kadokawa has announcd that the A Place Further than the Universe manga series will be ending it publication next month. The manga adaptation of the Madhouse original anime series will have its last chapter published in the magazine's April issue, launching on February 26.



The manga series has been published by Media Factory in the Monthly Comic Alive magazine since December 2017 with illustrations from Nene Yoimachi. The manga's last compiled volume, its third issue, will be published by Dadokawa on February 23.



The anime series that inspired this manga series ran from January 2, 2018 to March 27, 2018 and has 13 episodes in total. Studio Madhouse animated the project with direction from Atsuko Ishizuka, Kenji Nakamoto produced it and Jukki Hanada wrote the script. Crunchyroll has the Worldwide rights to the anime.







Scenery that we have never seen. Sounds that we have never heard. Scent that we have never smelled. Food that we have never tasted. And the surge of emotion that we have never experienced. This is the expedition of recollecting the pieces torn apart and sensation left alone. When we reach that place, what will we think? Howling, 40 degree angle. Raging, 50 degree angle. Shouting, 60 degree angle. A wilderness beyond the heavy sea. The furthest south, far from civilization. At the top of the Earth. We will find lights through the girls' eyes to live tomorrow.