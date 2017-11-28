After 10 Years, The SPICE & WOLF Manga Will Draw To A Close This December

Keito Koume's longrunning Spice & Wolf manga adaptation of the light novel series from Isuna Hasekura and Jū Ayakura will publish its final chapter on December 27.

Kadokawa's Dengeki Maoh magazine has revealed that the next issue hits stands on December 27th and that it will contain the 100th and final chapter of Keito Kuome's Spice & Wolf manga adaptation. The light novel series began a year before the manga, in 2006 and originally concluded in 2011.



Hasekura began publishing a sequel light novel series titled, Shinsetsu Ōkami to Kōshinryō Ōkami to Yōhishi (Spice and Wolf New Theory: Parchment and Wolf) in April 2016. Yen Press, the North American distributor of the light novel series, released the first translated volume today.



An anime adaptation of the first light novel series ran for two seasons, with Studio Imagin producing the 13-episode 1st season in 2008, while Studio Brain's Base were responsible for the 12 episode 2nd season in 2009.

