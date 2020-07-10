ALICE IN BORDERLAND: A New Manga Is Coming From The Series Creator

Even though the creator of Alice in Borderland has expressed a desire to retire from drawing, it appears he has some gas left in the tank for at least one more story! Hit the jump for details!

Alice in Wonderland has always been one of those classic stories that stand the test of time, being brought to life through Disney and various outlets that help keep the story alive. There have also been various reimaginings and satirizations of the story around the world, as well.

Alice in Borderland is a manga series created by Haro Aso and told he story of a boy and his friends who are transported to a strange world where they must compete in a game of survival or instantly die for not participating. The series began in 2010 and was serialized until 2016.

Ther have been spin-offs of the series, but for the most part, Aso expressed the desire to retire from drawing following the conclusion of his works. However, with the announcement of a live-action adaption on Netflix coming, Aso took up the pen once more to helm a brand new title called Alice in Borderland Retry, set for release this month!

Due to the time it had been since he last drew, Aso stated that the art has a charm of its own as it was difficult to get back into the swing of things. Will you be picking up the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





The manga centers on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced the same as "Alice" in Japanese), a male high school student who is irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One night, he tags along with his bad friends Karube and Chōta to hang out in town. However, the town is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Ryōhei notices that no one else is around. Finding themselves in a different world, Ryōhei, Karube, and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games or die right off the bat. The three fight to live, as well as to find a way back to their own world.



Alice in Borderland Retry is coming to Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday on October 14th!