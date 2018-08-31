"AND YOU THOUGHT THERE IS NEVER A GIRL ONLINE?" Manga Set To End This Fall
Hideki Nishimura is an online gamer who confessed his love for a character online only to find out that this gamer was, in fact, a man the whole time. Embarassed by this news, he vows to never trust a girl online again. After this event he runs into a girl named Ako Tamaki, who confesses her love to him. To his surprise, this girl is just as beautiful in real life as she is in the game and goes to his school! The catch is that her line separating game and reality is so blurred that he and a few friends in his game guild form an alliance to help Ako get a string grip on her reality. This is the story of Shibai Kineko's "And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online?". Recently the series announced its conclusion within the pages of Kadokawa's Dengeki G's comic magazine.
A manga series that hits pretty close to home for some online gamers; "And you thought there is never a girl online?", has been confirmed to end this fall. Hit the jump for details.
The series premiered in 2013 with illustrations by Hisano; and even managed to spawn an anime adaption in 2016 on the FUNimation Entertainment streaming service. Sad to see the sereis go? Wondering how the series will wrap up? "And You Thought There Is Never A Girl Online?" Ends on September 29th.
