WEBTOON Entertainment Posts $26.6M Operating Loss in Q1 2025, First Revenue Decline Since IPO

WEBTOON Entertainment reported an operating loss of $26.63 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a steep reversal from its $14.19 million operating profit in the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of $21.97 million, according to financial results disclosed on May 13.

Despite its losses, WEBTOON’s quarterly revenue remained stable at $325.71 million, showing only a 0.3% year-over-year decline. This marks the company’s first revenue dip since it went public in June 2023, and reflects a shift in both global market trends and currency pressures.

Key Figures for Q1 2025

Operating Loss: $26.63 million

Net Loss: $21.97 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $4.1 million

Revenue: $325.71 million (↓ 0.3% YoY)

First YoY revenue drop since IPO

Regional Performance and Platform Updates

The company highlighted strong growth in advertising and IP adaptations, with:

Advertising revenue up 7.8% year-over-year

IP adaptations revenue up 11.8%

In North America, WEBTOON credited a major redesign of its global app for a 19% increase in monthly active users (MAUs). The update introduced AI-powered content recommendations and short-form video previews, designed to enhance discoverability and reader engagement.

However, Japan remains the company’s strongest revenue driver, accounting for 50% of total Q1 revenue. Monthly active users in Japan rose 3.7% year-over-year, reaching 21.9 million. The average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) in Japan stood at $22.30, well ahead of Korea ($7.50) and other regions ($6.50).

The company's Japanese platform, LINE Manga, also ranked No. 1 by revenue across all app stores in Japan during Q1, reinforcing WEBTOON’s dominant position in the region.

Currency Growths and Adjusted Outlook

Founder and CEO Junkoo Kim cited foreign exchange challenges, particularly the weakened Korean won and Japanese yen, as key contributors to the muted growth. According to the company, adjusting for currency fluctuations would have revealed a 5.3% year-over-year revenue increase.

Although the financials suggest a cooling period after a strong post-IPO stretch, WEBTOON's strategic push into AI discovery tools and multimedia expansion especially its growing catalog of IP-based adaptations signals continued ambition in the global digital content market.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

