AO-CHAN CAN'T STUDY! Manga Series Ends And Announces Sequel

Author Ren Kawahara's romance comedy manga series, Ao-chan Can't Study! , has finalized its publication and announced its sequel. Here is more information on the new project.

The last chapter of comedy manga series, Ao-chan Can't Study!, has been published and thus the series comes to an end. However, fans of Ao's adventures can look forward to the just-announced new sequel series that promises to bring a "slightly more grown-up" Ao-chan. The last issue of the first series was published in the January 2019 issue of the Shonen Magazine Edge and the new sequel will launch on January 17.



There are no details of the sequel right now, however, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The series recently announced an anime adaptation and shared some of the staff behind this upcoming project.

Staff

Director: Keisuke Inoue

Series Comp: Michiko Yokote

Character Design: Miwa Ooshima

Studio: SILVER LINK

The manga series is written and illustrated by Ren Kawahara, Kodansha publishes it in the Shonen Magazine Edge and Kodansha USA has the North American license. The series has been running since October 2015 and has 5 volumes out right now.

Kodansha Comics has a sample for fans to read before they buy. As of right now, the company has 3 volumes available for sale. The official anime site has several chibi versions of Ao-chan, showing different facial reactions and the animation style it will take.

The studio behind this anime adaptation, Silver Link, is known for work like: Kokoro Connect, Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Masamune-kun's Revenge, Miss Caretaker of Sunohara sou and Strike the Blood. The pattern here is the ecchi tag. However, Ao-chan, does not fall under that category.







When Ao was in kindergarten, she smiled ear-to-ear as she told her classmates how her father, a bestselling erotic author, chose her name: "A as in apple and O as in orgy!" That day still haunts her ten years later as she studies with a single goal in mind: to get into an elite university and achieve independence from her father once and for all. She has no youth to misspend and no time to think about boys...until her classmate, "King Normie" Kijima, approaches her with a shocking confession of love. She tries to lose Kijima, but he just can't take a hint...and as her mind runs wild with dirty thoughts, she realizes her father has totally influenced her!