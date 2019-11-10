AZUR LANE Anime Will Be Receiving A Manga Adaptation This Year
Early yesterday morning, it was announced on the official Twitter account of Nihonbungeisha's Comic Heaven magazine that Ganari Ryū will be launching an official spinoff manga adaptation of the Azur Lane anime series! The manga adaptation will be showing up on December 9th in Nihonbungeisha's Comic Heaven magazine's 45th issue! Check out the official tweet and announcement down below:
The television anime series based on Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered earlier this month on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 on October 3rd, and on AT-X on October 4th. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs. Funimation will also be debuting a English dub of the anime on October 17th for the fans who don't want to read subtitles. Check out the official trailer for the anime from Toho Animation's Youtube channel down below:
In the mobile game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. The game originally released in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar later released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game on May 20th of this year.
Yostar has described the game as:
Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you watched the anime yet or played the mobile game? Will you be reading this manga?
