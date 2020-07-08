BEASTARS: Hit Manga Is Officially Headed Towards Its Climax

Paru Itagaki's hit manga series BEASTARS has announced that it is headed towards its climax. Hit the jump for more information on what to expect in the coming months!

Love can come in all shapes and sizes, and no series helps exemplify that more than Paru Itagaki's BEASTARS. Released in 2016, in the pages of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, the series tells the story of a school that is separated by hunters and prey. When a herbivore is killed, the prime suspect may be the most innocent of them all. From there, an unlikely relationship blossoms.

Since its release, the manga has been a huge hit, releasing 20 volumes, so far, the manga has had a pretty consistent run in its four-year tenure. Following the success of the comic, an anime was also released last fall and adapted the story of the manga.

Recently, following the release of the combined issue of Weekly Shonen Champion, the most recent chapter announced that the series was "right before its climax." While no official date for the last chapter has been announced, it's essential to get ready for a conclusion!

Will you be catching up on recent chapters to prepare for the conclusion?





At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?



BEASTARS continues to be published on Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion!