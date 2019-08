BERSERK: Manga Is Returning With A Brand New Chapter

Back in April, Kentarou Miura's hit series,, went on hiatus and fans have been waiting with bated breath for a new chapter, since. The series began in 1989 and has spawned multiple anime series and video games. The character of Guts has gone down as one of the most violent characters in the genre, as well. Now, afer 8 months of waiting,Young Animal magazine has announced the grand return of the series with a brand new chapter!The brand new chapter is set to have an all color page and will be releasing in the 17th issue of Young Animal magazine. Excited for the new chapter? We would love to hear your thoughts!returns on August 23rd!