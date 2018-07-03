Bisco Hatori's BEHIND THE SCENES!! Manga Will Be Ending Later This Year

The manga Behind the Scenes!!; that has been running for about five years by Ouran High School Host Club's Bisco Hatori, will be coming to an end with its seventh volume.

It appears that Bisco Hatori’s manga Behind the Scenes!! Will be ending its run with the 7th volume. While the show had begun its final arc in February the final manga will be releasing sometime in the summer.

The folks over at animenewsnetwork have also managed to give us the Viz media synopsis which is as follows:



Ranmaru Kurisu comes from a family of hardy, rough-and-tumble fisher folk, and he sticks out at home like a delicate, artistic sore thumb. It's given him a raging inferiority complex and a permanently pessimistic outlook. Now that he's in college, he's hoping to find a sense of belonging. But after a whole life of being left out, does he even know how to fit in?!

It's two months into Ranmaru's college career, and if he's learned one thing, it's that he's really uncomfortable around other people. But when he stumbles into a zombie mob attack, he's forced out of his comfort zone in the most dramatic way possible! Of course it's just a movie shoot, but when he wakes up from his ignoble faint, he's been whisked away behind the scenes with the Art Squad! Could this group of weirdoes be what Ranmaru's been looking for all his life?!

The sixth volume will be releasing in Japan on March 6th and with a series that has ran since 2014, it seems like the series has had a very good run.



That being said if anyone is interested in delving into the story now seems like the best time to give a proper send off! Will you be reading if you aren’t already? Let's hear!

