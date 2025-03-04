BLACK BUTLER -EMERALD WITCH ARC- Teaser Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

With just a few weeks to go until the premiere of Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-, a new teaser trailer and key visual have been released.

The latest teaser sets an ominous tone for what many consider to be one of the most eerie storylines from Yana Toboso's manga. The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc in the acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga and follows Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler, Sebastian, to a mysterious forest where they discover a village that's seemingly stuck in the past. The wiki's description for this particular arc teases:

Concerned about the peculiar occurrences in the south of Germany, Queen Victoria sends Ciel and his household to investigate the Werewolves' Forest. As they venture into the forest's heart, they find a village that seems to be stuck in the past and that is led by a little girl known as the Emerald Witch...

In addition to the trailer, a key visual was also shared on social media. The new visual features Ciela and Sebastian along with the titular Emerald Witch.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- will premiere on April 5th. The series will once again stream on Crunchyroll which is already home to the first four seasons of Black Butler, including the most recent Public School Arc.

Kenjiro Okada is returning to direct Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- at animation studio CoverWorks. Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles as Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.

The Black Butler anime adaptation was originally produced by A-1 Pictures, with CoverWorks taking over for the 11-episode fourth season, which ran from April to June 2024. All of the anime's episodes, including the OVAs ant he 2017 animated film, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, can be streamed on Crunchyroll which describes the series:

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

With a premiere date now confirmed, anticipation will continue to grow as we prepare to return to the dark fantasy world of Black Butler.