 BLACK LAGOON: Manga Announces Its Long Awaited Return
Black Lagoon is finally returning after being in and out of hiatus for a few years. Make sure to hit the jump for all of the details!

Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX has announced, via Twitter, that Rei Hiroe's Black Lagoon, a series that began in 2002, will be resuming its publication after being in a long a hiatus limbo. While the manga's first hiatus began in 2014, it returned in 2017 only to go on hiatus again until this recent announcement. The most recent volume, with its release being last November, was the first volume to be released in 11 years. With the return of the series, it has also been promised that there will be more surprises planned. 



While the news may not be the most hefty, as of now, it promises that more will be coming from this classic series. Excited for the return of the series? Let us know in the comments. Black Lagoon is set to return from hiatus, this September. 
