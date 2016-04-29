BLACK LAGOON Manga To Resume After "2 Year" Hiatus
Technically, Rei Hiroe placed Black Lagoon on hiatus back in 2014 but in truth, the series has been on the shelf since 2010. Citing health issues, Hiroe placed the series on hiatus 6 years ago and has only released two more chapters since, one in 2013 and another in 2014. Will Hiroe be able to complete the series this time around or will fans only receive one more chapter before the the series is corked again? At the very least, fans are hoping that he finishes the current arc so that Madhouse can produce another season or OVA.
The January 2017 issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX has revealed that manga author Rei Hiroe will resume work on Black Lagoon after placing the series on hiatus back in 2014.
An anime adaptation from Madhouse aired from April to June 2006, consisting of 12 episdoes. A second season was commissioned in October 2006 and ran for 12 more eps. In 2010, a five volume OVA subtitled Roberta's Blood Trail was released.
Within Thailand is Roanapur, a depraved, crime-ridden city where not even the authorities or churches are untouched by the claws of corruption. A haven for convicts and degenerates alike, the city is notorious for being the center of illegal activities and operations, often fueled by local crime syndicates.
Enter Rokurou Okajima, an average Japanese businessman who has been living a dull and monotonous life, when he finally gets his chance for a change of pace with a delivery trip to Southeast Asia. His business trip swiftly goes downhill as Rokurou is captured by a mercenary group operating in Roanapur, called Black Lagoon. The group plans to use him as a bargaining chip in negotiations which ultimately failed. Now abandoned and betrayed by his former employer, Rokurou decides to join Black Lagoon. In order to survive, he must quickly adapt to his new environment and prepare himself for the bloodshed and tribulation to come.
A non-stop, high-octane thriller, Black Lagoon delves into the depths of human morality and virtue. Witness Rokurou struggling to keep his values and philosophies intact as he slowly transforms from businessman to ruthless mercenary.
